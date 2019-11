Boy Scout Troop 21 of Lake Ozark, chartered by the Lake Ozark Christian Church, held a Flag Retirement Ceremony for Veterans Day They collect flags that are faded or torn and respectfully retire them. The service was held as a service to locals and was done to emphasize community and service. Flags should be retired if they are really faded, torn or not fit to fly. They can be given to any scout or Scoutmaster. Left to right: Jacksen Williams, Henry Naught.