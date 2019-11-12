On 11/10/19 deputies responded to the area of Racquet Club Drive reference a check the wellbeing. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female and male at the residence. The two individuals were identified as Anand P Torres age 41 and Kourtney L Torres age 29 both of Lake Ozark, MO. According to Capt. Chris Twitchel, the cause and manner of death and are still currently under investigation.

Update from investigation: Reference the two bodies found Monday morning in the Area of Racquet Club Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Southwest Forensic Center in Springfield Missouri on 11/13/19. A cause of death will be released as soon as the results of the autopsy and toxicology are concluded. The manner and cause of death is still being withheld pending results of tests and further investigation. The toxicology could take several weeks for results.