At the Nov. 6 Rotary Club of Kirksville meeting, Club President Debi Boughton (left) presented a third Paul Harris Fellowship Award to Melissa Stuart for her significant financial contribution to the International Rotary Foundation. Rotary uses the money for various grants, exchanges and scholarships designed to promote peace, improve living conditions and promote better world understanding between cultures.
Rotary Club honors Melissa Stuart
At the Nov. 6 Rotary Club of Kirksville meeting, Club President Debi Boughton (left) presented a third Paul Harris Fellowship Award to Melissa Stuart for her significant financial contribution to the International Rotary Foundation. Rotary uses the money for various grants, exchanges and scholarships designed to promote peace, improve living conditions and promote better world understanding between cultures.