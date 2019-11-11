Tired legs aside, Lake Region State College beats University of Jamestown JV team 62-48 to close out Sleep Inn Classic. Miller finished with a double double.

In a game that was representative of the weekend grind, Lake Region State College was on the cusp of giving up a lead that it had since three minutes into the ballgame but an intentional foul changed that.

Sophomore Stephanie Miller (North Star) stepped up to the line, made both free throws, then made a shot two possessions later that gave the Royals enough cushion to come away with the 62-48 win over the Jimmies junior varsity squad Sunday, Nov. 10 in the final women’s game of the Sleep Inn Classic. The Royals finished the weekend winning the final two games after dropping the opener to Gillette Community College Friday night.

“We’ve played six games in 14 days, three games in three days and I knew we were out of gas and banged up a little bit but they hung in there and did what they needed to do to get the W,” said head coach Danny Mertens.

A Jordyn Worley 3-pointer minutes into the contest were the only points scored until a Kayla Bryne 3 with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter pushed the Royals lead to six. Sixteen total points were scored in the first quarter and the Royals led 26-18 at the half.

Both teams combined for 14-of-53 shooting during the first 20 minutes.

Trailing by 10 early in the third, the Jimmies inched their way back into the game, after Amanda Allen 3-pointer and a Anni Stier basket pulled the Jimmies to within three, 35-32, with 2:58 remaining in the period. The Royals’ lead was three heading into the fourth quarter but Miller scored four of the Royals next six points, including the two intentional foul shots, and a Maddy Leaf basket gave the Royals the 11 point advantage.

Miller finished the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Worley had 11 points and both Bryne and Jadyn Pollert each finished with 10 points as the Royals improved to 4-2 for the season.

“To be 4-2 at this stage of the year I’m very happy with it … It was a weekend of highs and lows but to win two out of three but overall happy,” Mertens said.

The Jimmies, who got a team-high 12 points from Jalyn Helstad, finished the game shooting just 28.8 percent. The Royals shot just under 39 percent.

Lake Region State will be in Wahpeton for the NDSCS Classic beginning Friday, Nov. 15.

