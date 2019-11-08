On November 7 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Singing Oaks Drive in Sunrise Beach for a panic alarm. Upon arrival the R/P stated two males had broken into his house while he was in his residence.

On November 7 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Singing Oaks Drive in Sunrise Beach for a panic alarm. Upon arrival the R/P stated two males had broken into his house while he was in his residence.

He stated he shot at one male with a crossbow. The subjects left the residence in a vehicle. That same vehicle was later located by a Sunrise Beach Police Officer. The two individuals were taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Camden County Detention Center.

Chad T. Brewer, age 27, of Jefferson City was charged with one count of Felony Burglary in the first degree with a bond of $250,000.

Shawnelle A. Yarbrough, age 26, of Jefferson City was also charged with one count of Felony Burglary in the first degree with a bond of $100,000.

Both individuals remain at the Camden County Detention Facility on bond.