On 11/06/2019 the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant in the area of Mahogany Ln. in Camden County. During a search of the residence, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was seized. During the investigation, it was learned one of the subjects had outstanding warrant. Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Detention Center.

Dustin S Burkhart age 36 of Camdenton was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with a surety bond of $100,000 and remains in the Camden County Detention Center.

Christopher S Jackson age 34 of Montreal was arrested on the outstanding warrant and later bonded on the warrant.

*The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that these charges are merely an accusation and these individuals remain innocent until proven guilty