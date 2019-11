Rich Wetherbee from Colorado Springs, CO came to Osage Beach October 29th and 30th to teach a two day class on clay sculpture and carving. He is a member of Caricature Carvers of America and teaches all over the U.S.A. Those attending were: Steve Hofstetter, Fran Marsh, Rick Hartwig, John Bryan, Phil Gentry, and Jim Long. Front row left to right: Steve Hofstetter, Fran Marsh, and Rich Wetherbee (Instructor); back row left to right: John Bryan, Jim Long, Rick Hartwig, and Phil Gentry.