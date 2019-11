The Niangua Chapter, NSDAR (National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution) donated children’s books and Halloween treats recently to the CADV Center in Camdenton as a community service project. Mary Kay Pittman, Marylin Cotrel, Xavier Peter, Kathleen Moreland,. CADV Staff: Amy Thompson, Mary Kay Pittman, Ange Stegner, Jacque Samuelson.