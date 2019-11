Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge 2517 at 5161 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage beach, MO will be holding its Annual Christmas Auction on Saturday December 7th. The Silent Auction begins at 1pm and goes until 2:30pm and the Live Auction starts at 3pm The Auction is open to the public. All funds raised go to purchase toys, clothing and Christmas food baskets for needy families in the Lake area. For additional information contact Karen Schenk at 573-365-7012.