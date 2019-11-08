We are excited to announce we will be moving to the Old School Commons in Osage Beach. As of Nov. 18, our business, sales and editorial departments will be doing business at our new location at 4427 Osage Beach Parkway North, directly across from the entrance to the Osage Beach City Park.

We are excited to announce we will be moving to the Old School Commons in Osage Beach. As of Nov. 18, our business, sales and editorial departments will be doing business at our new location at 4427 Osage Beach Parkway North, directly across from the entrance to the Osage Beach City Park. We will continue to maintain our distribution and warehouse operations at our current location in Camdenton.

We are proud of our roots in the area. Since 1879, we have been a part of the community and will continue with that tradition. As the leading communications company in the region, we pride ourselves on evolving with the times. Moving to a more centralized location is part of that evolution.

The same is true with our commitment to being the best news and advertising outlet in our community. For example, while print readership is strong, our digital reach is even stronger with 90,000 monthly users visiting LakeNewsOnline.com and over 27,000 Facebook followers.

We have just hired a new regional advertising director, Jason Smallheer, who comes from right here in mid-Missouri, bringing over 20 years of experience in marketing, digital sales and leadership. Smallheer will be leading print and digital sales and marketing efforts for Lake Sun, LakeNewsOnline.com, Lake Leader, Lake Lifestyles magazine, Vacation News, Boats, Real Estate and all of our other publications.

Our exciting move to the newly renovated Old School Commons is in line with our evolution. It provides, better space, a centralized location for reporters covering Camden, Miller and Morgan counties as well as our sales force. The Old School Commons location provides Lake Media/Lake Sun with a professional, convenient location in the heart of Osage Beach. It is exciting, as we look to the future, to share the history of the building that was constructed in 1938. The newly renovated and professional office represents our industry, our services and our employees. We look forward to continuing to serve the community.

Watch for upcoming announcements about our move and open house. Call 573-346-2132 or email newsroom@lakesunonline.com for additional information.