With Veterans Day just around the corner, the lake prepares to honor those who serve with a number of events in their honor.

With Veterans Day just around the corner, the lake prepares to honor those who serve with a number of events in their honor.

9 • The annual Veterans Day Parade kicks off from the Osage Beach City Hall and ends at the Elks Lodge in Osage Beach. The community is encouraged to come out to support veterans and participate in the parade. Food and drinks will be available at the Elks following the parade. For more information, call 573-434-4368 or 573-348-3798.

11 • The Camdenton R-III School District will host a Veterans Day Ceremony from 8:45-10:30 a.m. at the Camdenton High School. Special guest will be U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler. Prior to the ceremony, a breakfast honoring veterans and their families will begin at 7 a.m. in the gym. For more information, call Paula Brown at 573-480-1887.

11• School of the Osage has several events planned with staff and students to honor Veterans. 8:15 am - Middle School, 635 Hwy. 42, Osage Beach 9:15 am - Heritage Elementary, 1501 School Road, Lake Ozark 10:30 am - High School, 636 Hwy. 42, Osage Beach 2:15 pm - Upper Elementary, 626 Hwy. 42, Osage Beach

11• Zack Wheat American Legion Post serving breakfast for veterans and public from 7:00 am to 10:30 am. Depending on the weather, an outside ceremony will begin immediately following the breakfast. Ceremony will move inside if needed.

11• HyVee, Osage Beach will commemorate Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. Breakfast will be served from 6:00 am - 11:00 am.