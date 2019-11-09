Hailey Zeger of Camdenton, Missouri, a senior at Camdenton High School, has been admitted to the University of Illinois Springfield for fall semester 2020 and awarded a $12,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over four years.

The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of four years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.

At Camdenton High School, she is a member of DECA, student council and Upward Bound.

“I chose UIS because I want to go to a university with smaller class sizes, but still a more medium campus size,” she said. Following graduation from UIS, she would like to teach high school English.

All incoming UIS freshmen are eligible to apply for Lincoln Merit Scholarships. The amount awarded is based upon the incoming student’s ACT or SAT score. To receive $12,000 over four years, students must earn a 21-23 on their ACT or a minimum 1060 SAT score and hold a minimum high school GPA of 3.5 or above. For more information on scholarships, contact the UIS Office of Financial Assistance at 217-206-6724 or finaid@uis.edu. For a full list of scholarship opportunities, visit uis.edu/financialaid/scholarships/.