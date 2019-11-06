Congratulations to “The KGB” (Kinney, Griffin, Bonner), the first place team at Medical Missions for Christ Clinic’s 8th Annual Trivia Challenge on October 12. The event, held at Camdenton High School, is the clinic’s main fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser set a record for attendance and money raised. The clinic is located at 1974 N. Business Route 5 in Camdenton. It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides health services at no charge to uninsured, low income residents of the Lake area. It receives no government subsidies and depends on donations, grants, and fundraisers for support. For more information, call 573-346-7777. Pictured from left: Emcee Brandon Beck, Katherine Bonner, Judy Griffin, Richard Kinney, Mary Kinney, Jesse Kinney, and Mike Bonner