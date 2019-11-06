Just when the winds howl and the thermometer starts to drop, Our Savior's Lutheran Church and Our Savior's Lighthouse, its Child and Family Development Center, is sponsoring a night in November guaranteed to warm up families and friends in and around the Lake area.

On Friday, Nov. 8, during OSLC Lighthouse's Chili Cook Off, persons and organizations will compete for the title of best chili recipe. The event is at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Route 5 and Highway 54 in Camdenton.

First prize for the best is $200, second prize is $100, decided by the official chili jury, a panel of chili-hungry judges. There will also be a special prize, a gift certificate for the "people's chili choice." Diners will vote for this prize.

There will also be donations for beer and wine. Soft drinks are free. There will also be a chance for diners to buy into a 50/50 raffle. Special door prizes will also be given away. Adult diners pay $15 admission, but only $5 for children.

Clubs, Organizations and business sponsorships are available and welcomed! Tickets are sold at the door and in advance by contacting Lighthouse Director Jessica Jensen. Her phone number is 573-410-0304.

The OSLC Lighthouse Child and Family Development Center provides a Christian-faith-based program characterized by individualized goal-setting, parent education and empowerment for preschoolers aged two to five years and their families. It is a full day program, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. State subsidies accepted.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Worship services are on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and on Sundays with music at 10 a.m. All are welcome.