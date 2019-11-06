Lake Regional Health System welcomes Jeffrey Fears, M.D., to Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon, and Ryan Rogers, MPAS, PA-C, to Lake Regional Express Care – Lebanon. Both clinics are located at 441 W. Elm.

Lake Regional Health System welcomes Jeffrey Fears, M.D., to Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon, and Ryan Rogers, MPAS, PA-C, to Lake Regional Express Care – Lebanon. Both clinics are located at 441 W. Elm.

“We are excited to be adding two new providers to our Lebanon team,” said Michael Burcham, vice president of Lake Regional Physician Practices. “Lebanon has welcomed our services, and we are committed to meeting this community’s health care needs.”

Dr. Fears is a board-certified doctor of internal medicine, which means he focuses on providing primary care to adult patients. He earned his medical degree from Howard University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and he completed a residency in internal medicine at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. Dr. Fears focuses on good communication to encourage patients to take an active role in their care.

“I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to solve patients’ problems,” Dr. Fears said. “The most rewarding part of my work is seeing the good outcomes and helping patients.” Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Fears has five children and one grandchild. In his free time, he enjoys bowling and fishing.

To make an appointment with Dr. Fears in Lebanon, call 417-532-2805.

Rogers grew up in Stoutland and earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Missouri State University in Springfield. As a physician’s assistant, he can examine, test and treat patients, and he can prescribe medication. He participated in more than 2,000 hours of clinical rotations and received extensive training before entering an intense, graduate-level program that required the same prerequisite courses as medical school. Upon completing the program, he took a national certification exam to become a licenses medical professional.

Rogers began his health care career as a tech at Lake Regional Emergency Department during his undergraduate years.

“The quality of care and the quality of people delivering the care at Lake Regional left a lasting impression on me, and when Lake Regional opened in Lebanon, I knew this would be a perfect opportunity to give back to my community,” he said. Rogers and his wife, Cali, live in Lebanon. They have three sons and are expecting a daughter in the spring. They enjoy the outdoors and spending time on their parents’ farms.

Rogers is also a commissioned officer for the Missouri National Guard and completed a deployment to the Middle East. Lake Regional’s services in Lebanon include primary care for patients of all ages at Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon; walk-in care seven days a week at Lake Regional Express Care – Lebanon; specialty outreach from Lake Regional cardiologists and orthopedic surgeons; and Lake Regional Occupational Medicine – Lebanon. Learn more at lakeregional.com/Lebanon.