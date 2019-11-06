The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Peanick Park at 800 Highway 42 in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on October 24th, 2019 at 11:30 am. Attendees included City of Osage Beach staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, Elks Club board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand re-opening of Peanick Park. Peanick Park is located on Highway 42 in Osage Beach, Peanick Park is a 13-acre park with 2 baseball fields, horseshoe pits, a walking trail, restrooms and a playground facility. In 2019 after construction was complete, they now offer a new basketball court, pickelball courts, batting cage resurfacing, new field 2 dugouts, field bleacher replacement, new playground equipment and a pavilion replacement. For more information, visit their website at www.osagebeach-mo.gov or call (573)-302-7460.