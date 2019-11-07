Edwards trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 19. The court has set aside 3 days for testimony and arguments.

Edwards was first charged in April of 2017 when the first accusations that he had acted inappropriately with a student were turned over to authorities. A year later, a second victim stepped forward with similar allegations. Edward’s was originally scheduled for trial in April of this year.

The case will be heard by Judge Daniel Green from Cole County.All 3 judges with the Miller County Circuit Court cited conflicts leaving the appointment of a judge to hear the case to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Edwards is facing 2 counts of sexual contact with a student, one charge of child molestation and an additional charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy. All are classified as felonies. If convicted, Edwards will lose his teaching certification.

According to court documents, the allegations stem from incidents that allegedly took place on bus rides. Edwards resigned shortly after the first charges were filed.