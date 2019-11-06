A Camdenton driver is in serious condition after striking a tree on private property Monday afternoon.

Steven Gillispie, 68, was driving his 2018 CF MOTO ZFORCE 500 UTV when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree north of Tunnel Dam Rd. The vehicle received minor damage.

Gillispie was transported via Mercy ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.