With a late surge of passion by many lake residents in opposition to the tax, the vote to increase the tri-county lodging tax to fund an 8-field soccer complex has failed in all three counties.
The final vote totals:15/15 Camden County precincts reported in. The vote has failed. YES 1,319 27.22% NO 3,526 72.78% Total Ballots 4,846 : 18.07% of registered voters.
All Morgan County precincts reported, the vote has failed.
Yes: 152, 16.1%
No: 795, 83.9%