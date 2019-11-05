With a late surge of passion by many lake residents in opposition to the tax, the vote to increase the tri-county lodging tax to fund an 8-field soccer complex has failed in all three counties.

The final vote totals:

15/15 Camden County precincts reported in. The vote has failed. YES 1,319 27.22% NO 3,526 72.78% Total Ballots 4,846 : 18.07% of registered voters.

All Morgan County precincts reported, the vote has failed.

Yes: 152, 16.1%

No: 795, 83.9%

6/6 Miller County precincts reported in. The vote failed. Yes: 139, 27.8% No: 361, 72.2% 500 votes total, 11.15% of registered voters.