Dawn Richardson, first grade teacher at Hurricane Deck Elementary, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Richardson has done a great job implementing our new literacy resource called Really Great Reading. She is very focused on learning new material and strategies so that she can best serve her students. Hurricane Deck Elementary appreciates that kids know they can take risks with their learning in her classroom and look forward to seeing the growth of her students this year. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.