Thanks to the efforts of a few determined firefighters, a neighborhood cat is safe and sound after getting stranded on a rooftop.

Thanks to the efforts of a few determined firefighters, a neighborhood cat is safe and sound after getting stranded on a rooftop.

The plight of the cat first came to light on Monday morning when neighbors heard what they described as caterwauling. The more time that passed, the more intense the cat’s distress became. The cat was spotted stranded on top of a gable at a home on Keepsake Road in the Skyline Subdivision in Gravois Mills.

The cat is known as one of subdivision cats that wander around and hang out at different homes and on the docks. Although no one actually owns the cat, it is well cared for by the entire neighborhood.

Over the course of an hour or so, the cat’s distress grew and it became obvious the cat could not find it’s way off the 4-story roof. The homeowners were not at home but neighbors who heard the ruckus came to the aid of the cat, calling the Gravois Fire Protection District.

At one point before firefighters came to the rescue, the cat was hanging from one of the fireplace vents at the top of the gable.

Firefighters Dalton Brame and Brandon Alcorn wasted no time. They arrived on the scene in a matter of minutes after receiving the call, unloaded ladders and made their way up to the roof where they were able to coax the cat to them and return it to safety below.