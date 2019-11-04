Gates will be arraigned at 9 a.m., on Nov. 8

On Oct. 31, deputies arrested James Edward Gates, 65, Chillicothe, after he surrendered at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony sodomy-2nd degree, according to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox. The warrant was issued on Oct. 30.

Gates, 65, Chillicothe is listed online as being a Chillicothe Township Board member.

He and his wife, Patricia, are the owners of Gates Digging. They employed the female victim for three months before she reported that James Gates allegedly kissed her and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

According to St. Joseph News-Press the alleged victim claimed that after she told Gates “no” several times and froze up as he assaulted her, he gave her $25, telling her it was for “ignoring him and letting him have some pleasure.”

During questioning, Gates told the sheriff’s office the interaction was consensual.

Arraignment is scheduled in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court at 9 a.m., on Nov. 8 before Judge Jason A. Kanoy. Bond was originally set at $100,000 cash only, with a condition to not have contact with the victim. Gates posted bond and was released pending court appearance.

Brady C. Kopek, Caldwell County prosecuting attorney has been named the special prosecutor in this case.

Kansas City Defense Attorney John A. Picerno is representing Gates.