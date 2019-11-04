On 11/02/19, Deputies were conducting an investigation in the area of Old route 5 in Camdenton. During the investigation, Deputies located a male (later identified as Timmy R Whittle) at a residence. Whittle was not the subject of the initial investigation, though was made contact with in the area. In the process of the investigation, deputies learned that Whittle had not registered properly as a sex offender.

Deputies spoke with Whittle and were also lead to information about outstanding warrants under Whittle’s name. Whittle was considered a missing person in Maries County after abandoning a vehicle in an accident and fleeing. He has been under this missing listing since Sept. 5.

Timmy R Whittle, age 60, was arrested and charged with Failing to Register as a Sexual Offender with a surety bond of $30,000.00 and had an active warrant out of Maries County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with a surety bond of $10,000.00. Whittle remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility. Following charges beings completed in Camden County, Captain Chris Twitchel says Whittle should be sent back to Maries County under other outstanding changes stemmed from the crash abandonment.