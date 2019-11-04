These families lived in old Linn Creek prior to the flooding for the new dam. They moved to new Linn Creek and settled in the neighborhood at the N. Locust & Walnut area. Many of these students are still in the Camden County area.

This vintage 1943 photograph was discovered in the Parrish-Ford-Carlton family collection of scrap books. These families lived in old Linn Creek prior to the flooding for the new dam. They moved to new Linn Creek and settled in the neighborhood at the N. Locust & Walnut area. Many of these students are still in the Camden County area.