Congratulations to the two winners from the October competition at the Ozark Brush and Palette Club.

Heather Mote won first place in the theme category (silver ribbon), and Alla Savinkov won first place in the blue category (blue ribbon).

Visitors are always welcome to join the club. The next meeting is Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m. at the Camdenton United Methodist Church.