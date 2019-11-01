World Heritage International Student Exchange Program (WH) is seeking representatives to work with volunteer host families and international exchange students in your community. WH provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students from around the world.

World Heritage International Student Exchange Program (WH) is seeking representatives to work with volunteer host families and international exchange students in your community. WH provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students from around the world. Students are 15 to 18 years of age, have passed a series of academic and character requirements and are awaiting an opportunity to embark on their American adventure. Local Representatives also have the opportunity to support American high school students in their journey abroad.

Area representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, supervise the exchange students in their community throughout the year, and interview American students who wish to live and learn abroad. Area Representatives are compensated based on the number of students they are supervising.

WH’s primary goal is to contribute to international understanding by enabling students to learn about other languages and cultures through active participation in family, school and community life. Through sharing their home, host families and communities also gain new knowledge and appreciation of other cultures and languages. WH’s Area Representatives are the cornerstone of the organization, making all of this possible!

For more information about World Heritage or becoming an Area Representative, please call the World Heritage Office at (949) 342-1777 or 1 (800) 888-9040, email us at info@world-heritage.org or go to host.world-heritage.org to learn more. We look forward to welcoming you to the ranks of Area representatives nationwide – striving towards a world of understanding, one child at a time!

World Heritage International Student Exchange programs, formerly known as Spanish Heritage, is a non-profit, public benefit organization affiliated with and operated under the sponsorship of ASSE International. World Heritage programs are conducted in accordance with the high standards established by the U.S. Council on Standards for International Educational Travel (CSIET). World Heritage is also a member of the Alliance for International Educational and Cultural Exchange.