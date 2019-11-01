Lake Bloomers FCCM members and Blooming Lakers Youth Club planted over 130 native plants in an assigned area outside the school library window at Hurricane Deck Elementary in conjunction with the Hurricane Deck Elementary Leadership Rally.

The Prairie/Butterfly garden was designed and implemented by club members’ after consideration of the slope of land, type of soil, plants that would survive in high dry clay and those that like wet feet all in one area.

After receiving the go ahead from the elementary school principal, Camdenton School Administration including the ground maintenance department the work got under way. The club budgeted $2000 and received a grant from Plant America and Espoma Organic. Other local donations of materials, discounts or labor were Hibdon Gravel, Thompson Septic Tank Services, Creative Stone, Camdenton Schools, LCTC Horticulture and Kidwell Granite works. The garden space will get a landscape boarder at a later date.

Activity continues at the bird feeder stations and the information center kiosk.

The 2,400 square-foot oasis for birds and butterflies has qualified as a certified Monarch Waystation and is a registered Wildlife Habitat with National Federated Garden Clubs.

Special guests were former FGCM State President Karen Blackmore and Central District Director Barb Harrison.