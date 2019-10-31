Despite a wet welcome, Governor Mike Parsons made a stop in Camden County on Wednesday to visit with local Missouri Department of Transportation representatives and discuss upcoming repairs to the Route D Minnow Brook Creek Bridge.

The bridge has been identified as one of more than 200 bridges across the state that will be rehabbed or replaced.

MoDOT estimates 1,800 vehicles use the Minnow Creek Bridge daily.

During the tourism season, the bridge is critical to users going to Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

The Minnow Creek Bridge will undergo a deck replacement. While work is being done, traffic will be switched from one side to another. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2020. The bridge is 89 feet long and 28 feet wide. The existing bridge was built in 1967.

Parsons said you can drive around potholes but you can’t drive around bridges to emphasis the importance of investing in the state’s bridge infrastructure.

This session, the legislature included $50 million in general revenue in the fiscal year 2020 state budget to repair or replace approximately bridges throughout the state and another $50 million for a cost-share program.

In the State of the State address in January, Governor Parsons asked the Missouri legislature to consider a concurrent resolution to fund 250 bridge projects that were already prioritized for repair or replacement in the Missouri Department of Transportation's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The legislature compromised on a resolution authorizing MoDOT to bond $301 million to repair or replace 215 bridges, contingent upon the receipt of collateral funding in the form of an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). Missouri’s receipt of an $81.2 million INFRA grant in July triggered the $301 million in state bonding, which will be repaid out of general revenue over a seven-year period.

In August MoDOT secured another federal grant for $20.7 million under USDOT’s Competitive Highway Bridge Program. This grant will enable MoDOT to replace 40 bridges in northern Missouri.

Missouri is one of the nation’s largest but lowest-funded highway systems, Missouri currently has 909 bridges in poor condition and more than $8 billion in unfunded transportation needs.