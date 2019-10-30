Jacobsen spoke in favor of the upcoming vote concerning the proposed Destination Tournament Soccer Complex to be located on 51 acres of the former Dogwood Golf Club.

Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director of Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau was introduced at a meeting of Optimist Club of Camdenton by Vice-President Mark Dunavent. Jacobsen spoke in favor of the upcoming vote concerning the proposed Destination Tournament Soccer Complex to be located on 51 acres of the former Dogwood Golf Club. The complex, to be financed by a 3% additional room tax collected by Tri County Lodging Association (voted on Nov. 5), is expected to bring an initial 250,000 visitors and an eventual 500,000 visitors during spring and fall tournament seasons causing a $75 million increase in visitor spending. Optimists meet at noon on Mondays at RJ's Restaurant.