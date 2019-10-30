Idiots Club’s members and donors contributed $31,319 to provide for various needs. The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club maintains a great connection with businesses in the local area that provide additional discounts to make a total retail value of $48,869 to assist children in the School of the Osage District.

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club has provided 1,461 child assists to the children in the School of the Osage School District during the 2018-19 school year.

The Idiots Club helped children living below the federal poverty line in four areas. One was weekend food (Buddy Packs). Idiots Club donors supplied 2,973 meals plus snacks to an average of 35 children in grades 7–12 each week. This weekend food cost $4,369.

A second way the Idiots Club aided children was with Dual Credit Scholarships. Twenty-five (25) scholarships were provided to low income students. These enabled the students to take 59 courses and earn 180 college credits while in high school. These scholarships totaled to $7,823.

The third area of help was personal needs. Most of these needs involved clothing and shoes, but, also, included special diet food, student car repairs, and hygiene kits.

The fourth area of aid given children living in poverty related to school needs. These needs included school supplies, class and club fees, sports and activity fees and clothes, band instruments, and school related trips. There were 430 child assists in the personal needs and school needs areas.

Idiots Club’s members and donors contributed $31,319 to provide for these needs. The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club maintains a great connection with businesses in the local area that provide additional discounts to make a total retail value of $48,869 to assist children in the School of the Osage District.

The mission statement of this charity is: The Jesters of Goodwill dedicated to helping youth in-need in the Lake area! In 5 1/2 years these Jesters of Goodwill have spent more than $378,165 helping children in Camdenton, Climax Springs, Eldon, Macks Creek and School of the Osage. To contribute or for more information, go to www.LakeOfTheOzarksIdiotsClub.org or email the charity at lotoidiotsclub@gmail.com.