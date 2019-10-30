The Camdenton High School National Art Honor Society will be hosting an Elegant Etiquette Autumn Tea on November 2, to benefit the High School’s National Art Honor Society. Proceeds will help students, like these, who give back to their community.

The Camdenton High School National Art Honor Society will be hosting an Elegant Etiquette Autumn Tea on November 2, to benefit the High School’s National Art Honor Society.

Proceeds will help students, like these, who give back to their community. The tea is for elementary students in pre-k through the sixth grade along with a parent or guardian. The morning will consist of an etiquette lesson and a craft followed by tea to practice what you have learned.

For more information or to make a reservation contact Camdenton High School art teacher Amy Bruck at 573-346-9226 or email at abruck@camdentonschools.org.