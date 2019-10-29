The National Weather Service is calling for snow late Wednesday evening in the Lake area. MoDOT is telling drivers to be on the lookout for winter weather tonight in some parts of the state.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Drivers should use caution as Missouri may see wintery precipitation Tuesday night through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service forecast calls for winter precipitation along and north of Interstate 70, including Kansas City.

It’s expected that pavement temperatures will keep roadways wet or slushy, but there is a chance for freezing on bridges and overpasses. MoDOT crews will be on the watch for frost and will treat bridges if freezing occurs.

Here are some safety tips:

· Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.

· Don’t pass a snow plow and stay back six car lengths.

· If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.

To check road conditions please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

NWS Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon Rain likely. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 38. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight Rain. Low around 36. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Wednesday Rain. High near 39. Wind chill values as low as 30. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Night Rain and snow before 3am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with drizzle and freezing drizzle between 3am and 4am, then a chance of snow after 4am. Low around 29. Wind chill values as low as 21. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Friday Sunny, with a high near 49. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Monday Sunny, with a high near 57. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.