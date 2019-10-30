Kristi Lawson, STEM teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate,

Kristi Lawson, STEM teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Lawson is making an impact on student learning through developing and teaching high quality STEM lessons for our students. Her efforts to support our math and science teachers by reinforcing the standards will pay dividends with our students as they prepare for Middle School. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.



