Camdenton was one of 25 schools from across Southwest Missouri, St. Louis, and Kansas City, that competed at the annual Willard Speech and Debate Invitational tournament.

Camdenton was one of 25 schools from across Southwest Missouri, St. Louis, and Kansas City, that competed at the annual Willard Speech and Debate Invitational tournament on October 18-19. Several Camdenton students distinguished themselves by placing against national level competition.



Results

2nd- Conner Starkey, Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking

4th- Lexi Jones, Storytelling

4th - Joshua Curley and Payten Luader, Novice Policy Debate

7th - Payten Luader, Novice Student Congress



Individual Events Semi-Finals (top 12)

Brooke Echternacht, Novice Dramatic Interpretation

Rylee Hodges, Novice U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking

Riley Glissendorf, Novice Original Oratory

James O’Connell, Varsity Congress Supersession

Asher Darnall, Novice Congress Supersession

Chase Wilson, Novice Congress Supersession