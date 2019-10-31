Camdenton was one of 25 schools from across Southwest Missouri, St. Louis, and Kansas City, that competed at the annual Willard Speech and Debate Invitational tournament.
Camdenton was one of 25 schools from across Southwest Missouri, St. Louis, and Kansas City, that competed at the annual Willard Speech and Debate Invitational tournament on October 18-19. Several Camdenton students distinguished themselves by placing against national level competition.
Results
2nd- Conner Starkey, Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking
4th- Lexi Jones, Storytelling
4th - Joshua Curley and Payten Luader, Novice Policy Debate
7th - Payten Luader, Novice Student Congress
Individual Events Semi-Finals (top 12)
Brooke Echternacht, Novice Dramatic Interpretation
Rylee Hodges, Novice U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking
Riley Glissendorf, Novice Original Oratory
James O’Connell, Varsity Congress Supersession
Asher Darnall, Novice Congress Supersession
Chase Wilson, Novice Congress Supersession