Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce that Lori Jones is returning to the position of clinic manager at Lake Regional Clinic – Laurie.

“We are pleased to bring this experienced manager to our Laurie clinic,” said Lindsay Bentley, director of Lake Regional Primary Care Clinics. “Lori knows the area and is prepared to work closely with our doctors, nurses and support staff to provide patient-focused health care.”

Jones earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Columbia College, with an emphasis in human resource management. Her experience includes serving as the clinic manager of Lake Regional’s Laurie, Lake Ozark and Osage Beach clinics, as well as Lake Regional Express Care. For the past year, she has managed a team in the Patient Financial Services office.

She said she is looking forward to working again on the west side of the lake.

“We are here to provide the highest quality of patient care and quick access to our local providers,” she said.

Lake Regional has seven primary care clinics throughout the lake area: Camdenton, Eldon, Iberia, Lake Ozark, Laurie, Lebanon and Osage Beach. These clinics are welcoming new patients of all ages. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com/clinics.



