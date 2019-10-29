Nutt had previously been wanted for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, domestic assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage.

On October 28 deputies received information Jacob Nutt was at a convenience store in the southern part of Camden County.

Upon arrival deputies questioned a female who was purportedly with Nutt. The female denied any knowledge of his whereabouts. Deputies later located Nutt hiding in the convenience store and he was taken into custody without incident.

Nutt was previously placed on Camden County’s Most Wanted Website for being wanted on multiple felonies with no bond. He remains in custody at the Camden County Detention Center.