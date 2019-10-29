Lake Career and Technical Center (LCTC) hosted its Student of the Month luncheon on October 23. Two students, Ty Dummermuth and Kallie Orozco were selected as the recipients.

Ty Dummermuth, a Junior at Camdenton High School and LCTC Marine Power and Extreme Sports student, was nominated by instructor Scott Miller. Mr. Miller stated, “Ty is the type of student that will go out of his way to help anyone, anytime. Ty is a natural born leader that can lead any team he chooses to success. Ty works very hard during class and volunteers for many after hour duties. I know without a doubt I can always count on Ty anytime I need anything. Ty competed in state last year in Motorcycle Technology for Skills USA and has the goal to reach nationals this year.” Ty competed at State with Skills USA and took 2nd place. Ty is employed as a Motorcycle Range Aid with Missouri Motorcycle Safety Program (MMSP) and BG Tree Service. After graduation Ty plans on attending a Tech School. Ty is the son of Travis and Jamie Dummermuth.

Kallie Orozco, a Junior at Camdenton High School and LCTC Health Science student, was nominated by instructor Mindy Tibben. Mrs. Tibben stated, “Kallie is every teachers' dream! She is eager to learn, willing to work as hard as it takes, and works well with her peers. In fact, Kallie's peers look to her as a resource, respect her greatly for her work ethic, and wealth of knowledge. She has been instrumental in helping HOSA get the strong start by designing and making our t-shirts, tracking HOSA points nearly daily, and being one of HOSA's biggest cheerleaders/advocates! She may be quiet, but she has a very strong presence! I'm excited to see her growth over this journey to CNA and beyond, next year. Kallie is involved in HOSA and is the Executive Assistant, she also enjoys theatre. She is the Stage Manager for the Laker Theatre Company. Kallie volunteers at Lake Regional Health Systems, LCTC Car Show, Alzheimer’s Walk, and is in the A+ program. After graduation Kallie plans on going to school for Surgery Technology. Kallie is the daughter of Thomas and Tara Orozco. The Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 sponsors the Student of the Month award with Ms. Nova Dunn which acknowledges the student’s accomplishments.



