The Bank of Brookfield-Purdin celebrated their 125th anniversary with a luncheon at their four locations this past week. A large number attended the luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Meadville Community Center.

Donald Herring attended Steward Training at Chillicothe on Oct. 24, for Rural Letter Carriers.

Kevin Holloway, Jerry and Lori Brinkley, Donald and Danelle Herring attended the Missouri State Fall Booster for the Rural Letter Carriers at Macon on Oct. 25. That evening a group of the attendees saw the play “Death Trap” at the Maples Repertory Theater. Kevin Holloway and Donald Herring attended the Saturday session of the Fall Booster.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Jase Cowan, Jacob Meyers, Amanda Murphy, Garrett DeVaul, Randy Bowyer on Oct. 29; Timothy Schmitz, Shawn Williams, Tristain Chaplin on Oct. 30; Kasondra Boyd, Quentin Cantrell, Shelby Holcer on Oct. 31, Anthony Shiflett, Vanessa Groves, Quincy Jessen on Nov. 1; Jared Kehr, Monica Palmer, Julie Cothern, Kenny Tipton, Trisha Wilburn on Nov. 2; Adam Warren, Kaydee Busse, Lynn Bagley, Lacey Bagley on Nov. 3; Kevin Cokerham on Nov. 4.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

Halloween party and parade on Thursday, Oct. 31: PK-3 starting at 10:15 a.m.; K-6 starting at 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, District Cross Country at Bowling Green.

Meadville FFA Grasslands team placed 23rd at the State contest; team members were Allee Myers, Kasey Waterman and Wyatt Link.

FITZPATRICK/GILLESPIE REUNION

The Fitzpatrick/Gillespie Reunion was held Oct. 27, at Wabash in Chillicothe.

One wedding was reported: Michelle BeVelle to Terry Gardner on Sept. 21, 2019.

Two births were reported: Avery Hamer on Jan. 22, 2019, to Mike Hamer and Katie Kasey, Laydee LaNae Vinson, born on Sept. 13, 2019, to Gage and Quincy (BeVelle) Vinson.

Four deaths were reported: Frankie (Fitzpatrick) Herrera on March 4, 2019; George Constant on April 22, 2019; John Donovan on Oct. 21, 2019; and Dorothy Ellen (Figg) in 2019.

Those in attendance were Gillespies: Betty (Gillespie) Douglass; Fitzpatricks: Jean Constant, Norma Constant, Lillian (Constant) Frizzell, Jane Frizzell, Helen (Constant) Buckner, Mike Hamer, Katie and Karter Kasey, McCormick and Avery Hamer, Donald and Danelle (Fitzpatrick) Herring and Eudora Fitzpatrick, Sylvia (Figg) Singleton, Tracy and Karen Singleton.

Plans are to have the next reunion the fourth Sunday of October 2020, with a location to be announced later.