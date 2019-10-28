The Committee will be walking in parades, marching in March and coordinating those efforts with the Child Advocacy Council and the Camden County Historical Society. The Camden County Historical Society will be coordinating a play in March, 2020 that honors historical women from that era.

The 19th Amendment Commemoration Committee, hosted Dr. Sandy Davidson who spoke about Virginia Minor. Virginia Minor was a Missouri woman who attempted to vote in the 1800s and was denied. She took her case to the Missouri Supreme Court where again, she was rebuffed and not provided the vote. The case then went to the U.S. Supreme Court and she was refused the right to vote. Virginia Minor would die before the right to vote was extended to women through the 19th Amendment, which was ratified in 1920.

Dr. Davidson spoke on behalf of the Missouri Humanities Council and is a professor of law and journalism.

The 19th Amendment Committee will be engaged in other events throughout the year, honoring the efforts of women and men who fought for decades for women to have suffrage. The 19th Amendment Committee has been involved in setting up displays at the local libraries.

The Committee will be walking in parades, marching in March and coordinating those efforts with the Child Advocacy Council and the Camden County Historical Society. The Camden County Historical Society will be coordinating a play in March, 2020 that honors historical women from that era.

If you would like to join with the Committee in furthering an understanding of this part of history and the promotion of the Equal Rights Amendment, which lacks just one state before it will be ratified, the next meeting is Monday, October 28 at 4 p.m. at the Linn Creek Museum.