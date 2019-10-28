On October 29 the water main will be shut off for approximately two hours (9am – 11am); however, we expect minimal affect for those customers in the area of Pelham Parkway to the end of Dude Ranch Road.

On October 29, 2019 the Public Works Department will be relocating a fire hydrant on Dude Ranch Road.

The water main will be shut off for approximately two hours (9am – 11am); however, we expect minimal affect for those customers in the area of Pelham Parkway to the end of Dude Ranch Road.

If you experience any water issues after 11 am in this area, please contact the Public Works Department at 573.302.2020.

City of Osage Beach