An inmate being housed in the Miller County Jail on charges from another county has been charged with assault and property damage after attacking three jailers and causing a flood in the housing area.

According to court documents, James W. Simpson, 27, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and property damage.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 7, when he allegedly attacked three jailers. Two jailers were taken to hospitals for treatment. A third jailer received minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Simpson allegedly not only attacked jailers, he is accused of flushing inmate uniforms down the toilet, causing a toilet to flood the cells and pods.