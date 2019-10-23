The October meeting of the Camden County Planning and Zoning (P & Z) Commission dealt with a revised application from Prestige Lakewide LLC, applicant George Tucker, to rezone six parcels of land totaling 46 acres adjoining the existing Franky and Louie’s RV park.

The October meeting of the Camden County Planning and Zoning (P & Z) Commission dealt with a revised application from Prestige Lakewide LLC, applicant George Tucker, to rezone six parcels of land totaling 46 acres adjoining the existing Franky and Louie’s RV park. The current zoning includes A-R (agricultural residential) and R-1 (single family residential). The proposed zoning would be B-2 (general commercial). The applicant’s intended use includes an expansion of the existing RV park allowing an additional 140 RV pads.

An application to expand had been previously approved by the P & Z commissioners, constituting a formal recommendation made to County Commissioners who have final authority in the matter. During the first application process, P & Z commissioners heard comments from numerous citizens within the notification zone surrounding the application property. Points of opposition from the existing neighborhood along the cove and at the end of a privately maintained road with a narrow bridge and limited sight line at the crest of a hill included traffic safety, commercial encroachment into a residential area, increased trash, additional noise, increased crime, and declining property values.

After P & Z recommended Prestige Lakewide’s application, County Commissioners considered it for approval on April 18. At that meeting County Commissioners voted to table it pending further input from Sunrise Beach. At the April County Commission meeting, eight people spoke in opposition to the application, reiterating the concerns voiced at the Planning and Zoning meeting.

The applicant returned to the County Commissioners on May 16. At that time the Commission noted additional property owners had come forward opposing the plan and voted to deny the rezoning application. Prestige Lakewide LLC revised its plan and brought it before P & Z in October, five weeks after Curt Mooney, Chairman of the Sunrise Beach (SB) Board of Trustees, issued a letter to the County Commission regarding the SB Board’s position after it reviewed the applicant’s revised proposal. According to the letter, Prestige Lakewide’s plan as revised conforms to Resolution 2019-A passed by the SB Board. Revisions in the plan took into account the SB Board’s Resolution as well as specific concerns of the adjoining property owners. Those revisions include power washing trailers and RV units, tree trimming, downed-limb removal, golf-cart traffic, road widening, and lot-line set-back of 50 feet even though the requirement is only 30 feet.

After the applicant answered questions from the commissioners, Chairman Neusche opened the meeting to public comment at which time several people spoke in favor of the re-zoning application. Among those favorably addressing the application were several long-time residents of the existing RV park, including the current manager of the facility. Another person in favor of the application was the owner of a commercial RV service business who described the RV park as well-run and properly maintained.

Those speaking in opposition addressed current problems with traffic in their lake-front community and worried about the impact from more than one hundred additional units in the expanded facility. One speaker questioned why the access road for the proposed expansion must be ajacent to their neighborhood instead of utilizing the connection to highway TT through the old Picklehead’s property. Chairman Neusche explained the intersection with TT has limited sight distance and increased traffic would not be feasible.

At the end of the public comment period, Chairman Neusche closed and made a motion to move the application from new business to old business. The Chairman reiterated rules requiring any application receiving protests would be held until the next regularly scheduled meeting for the final vote to approve or deny.

Other items on the agenda consisted of applications for re-platting existing properties. The commission approved them seeing no public input in opposition. The only additional item on the agenda was an application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow outdoor seating at Ozark Distillery and Brewery at 1684 Highway KK in Osage Beach. Applicant Dave Huffman addressed the commission explaining the CUP would provide for an outdoor covered patio to accommodate patrons of the tasting room at the facility. Seeing no opposition to the application, Chairman Neusche made a motion to move the item from new business to old business. The motion passed unanimously. Within keeping with Commission rules, the chairman moved to approve the application under old business since there was no public opposition to the item. His motion passed.