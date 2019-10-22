There’s nothing quite like Friday night’s … high school stadiums throughout the lake area are filled with bright lights, fans and marching bands. Halftime shows are part of the Friday night tradition.

NOTE: All band information provided is accurate as of Oct. 15.

----

There’s nothing quite like Friday night’s … high school stadiums throughout the lake area are filled with bright lights, fans and marching bands. Halftime shows are part of the Friday night tradition. Those shows, along with the fall marching season competition, add up to a lot of hours and preparation for band members. Their practice seasons begin during the summer and continue throughout the year. Immediately following the fall competition season, the concert season begins in preparation for spring competitions.

The Camdenton Lakers Pride of the Marching Band is the star of halftime performances. The band has a large contingent of fans who wouldn’t miss a performance home or away. With 83 years of performances, the Camdenton Lakers are a powerhouse with 200 members.

See Camdenton's band stats and photos here: https://www.lakenewsonline.com/news/20191021/marching-on-pride-of-lake-marching-band

The Osage Indians are the oldest marching band in the lake area. The band has been performing for 85 years. Tradition runs deep for the Indians, on Fridays mornings, the band gets things rolling for the day with a pre-game rally in the high school commons.

See Osage's band stats and photos here: https://www.lakenewsonline.com/news/20191021/marching-on-osage-marching-indians

Eldon Mustangs Marching Band is the pride of the community. It’s just no a parade without the Marching Mustangs leading the way. The band has been performing in concerts for over 100 years but there’s not date for when the band moved on to marching. The band’s favorite tradition is the playing their fight song one last time on senior night at the last football game as the seniors turn in their uniform hats.

See Eldon's band stats and photos here: https://www.lakenewsonline.com/news/20191021/marching-on-eldon-marching-mustangs

Versailles Tigers, although small, are engaging and dynamic. With 35 members, the band isn’t afraid to tackle a complicated halftime show. They take their motto to heart, “everyone getting better everyday” sums up their attitude. The Tigers have been performing for 81 years.

See Eldon's band stats and photos here: https://www.lakenewsonline.com/news/20191021/marching-on-versailles-tiger-pride-band