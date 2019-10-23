Lake Regional Health System is proud to announce all three locations of its phase 2 Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program have earned renewed national certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

Lake Regional Health System is proud to announce all three locations of its phase 2 Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program have earned renewed national certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. Certification is awarded separately for cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab, so Lake Regional completed a total of six applications for its Osage Beach, Eldon and Laurie programs.

“These certifications affirm Lake Regional’s dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Jody Corpe, E.P., M.S., manager of Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. “We are committed to doing all we can to give our patients the best care experience and the best care outcomes.”

To earn certification, the Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation programs participated in an application process requiring extensive documentation of their practices. AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families. Lake Regional’s cardiac program helps individuals who have had heart attacks, coronary artery bypass surgery and other cardiac procedures. The pulmonary program helps patients with chronic lung diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema.

Cardiovascular rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation each has three phases: Phase 1 takes place while the patient is still hospitalized; phase 2 begins after the patient is discharged and usually lasts 12 weeks; and phase 3 is a maintenance phase. Lake Regional’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation phase 2 services are available at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, as well as at Lake Regional’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab clinics in Eldon and Laurie.

The Camdenton and Lake Ozark locations offer phase 3, which is not eligible for the AACVPR certification. To learn more about Lake Regional services, visit www.lakeregional.com.

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.