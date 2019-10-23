With fall in full swing around the lake, this guide aims to showcase a number of events and places to go to fully enjoy the season.

1 Go Underground

October 26 & 27 at Stark Caverns

Located just outside of Eldon, Stark Caverns will host a two-day Haunted Happenings event. On October 26 a scary haunted cave tour will take place from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Tours will be given every 20-30 minutes. On October 27 a full family day of fun is planned with a kid-friendly cave tour, outside games and more. Cost is $20 and includes all activities. A pumpkin catapult, sluicing and s’mores will be available.

For more information, call 573-369-3306 or go to Stark Caverns on Facebook.

2 Stock up on Candy

October 31 at Hy-Vee in Osage Beach

For just $2/child, you’ll walk away with a bag full of candy at this annual trick or treating event benefiting the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp. At the Hy-Vee Hollow Trick or Treating Maze, local businesses sponsor a booth and pass out goodies for kids from 3-6 p.m. Cost is $2 per child to enter the maze.

3 Trick or Treat

October 26 on the Bagnell Dam Strip

Businesses along the Bagnell Dam Strip will be passing out candy on October 26 starting at 2 p.m. Activities will be held along the Strip including games in Luby’s Plaza, a costume contest at 4 p.m., a cookie walk and other entertainment.

4 Visit a Pumpkin Patch

During October at the Cave Pumpkin Patch

Acres of adventures for kids and adults is located at 123 Swinging Bridges Road in Brumley. Admission includes about 30 different activities including visiting the “haunted” cave, a playground, obstacle course, games, the pumpkin patch, mini golf, straw bale climb, and lots of other fun. Cost is $6 per person, and free for kids ages 2 and younger. Cash only. Additional activities for a free include: paint balls, pumpkin painting, snacks and drinks. There are pumpkins, mums and gourds available for purchase.

Open on weekends through October from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

More info: The Cave Pumpkin Patch on Facebook

5 Play Golf

October 27 at Old Kinderhook

Don’t put those golf clubs up just yet. A Halloween Costume 9-Hole Tournament will be held at Old Kinderhook October 27 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $200/4-person team with proceeds going to the Lake of the Ozarks Food Bank Council. The top three best costumes will win prizes.

Sign up: jjones@oldkinderhook.com

6 Dress Your Dog

October 27 at Dogwood Animal Shelter

This free event is not only kid-friendly, but pet-friendly, too. Costume contests for both two and four-legged attendees, games for kids, a quilt raffle and more held from noon-4 p.m. Proceeds go to the Dogwood Animal Shelter in Linn Creek.

More info: www.daslakeoftheozarks.com

7 Celebrate Fall

Weekends in October at Bridal Cave

Thunder Mountain Park’s Fall Festival gives participants a full day of activities. Included in the paid admission to the Bridal Cave tour is: Sarsaparilla making, feed giant fish, bean bat toss, duck races, pumpkin chunkin range, jumbo Tic Tac Toe, corn crib, pedal tractor races, Haybale Mountain, fire pits, pumpkin painting, and photo opportunities. Available for a nominal charge, you can hike the Pumpkin Trail and choose from over 1,0000 pumpkins, choose from hundreds of mums, have a family photo in the cave taken, pan for gemstones, enjoy fall snacks and more! Open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

More info: www.bridalcave.com

8 Halloween at the Firehouse

October 31 at the Mid-County Fire Protection District

The third annual Halloween Spooktacular will be from 5-8:30 p.m. on October 31. Stop by the fire department and visit with firefighters, check out the trucks and pick up some candy.

9 Go to a Zombie Wasteland

During October at Splatz Paintball

There are six attractions at Splatz Paintball’s Zombie Wasteland. Each Friday and Saturday evening, through October 26 the paintball fields are turned into a frightening Halloween attraction with a haunted house, CarnEvil Games and Prizes, The Big Top of Terror, Hatchet Hallow, Atrophy Asylum and the Morgue Escape Game. Pick your poison and bring a friend!

More info: www.splatzpaintball.com

10 Adult Halloween Parties

October 26 at Captain Ron’s & Camden on the Lake

Captain Ron’s is hosting the 13th annual Adult Halloween Party from 7-11 p.m. Music will be provided by Machine Gun Symphony and prizes will be awarded for best costume. A Zombie Party will be held at H. Toad’s/Camden on the Lake, so come dressed to kill. A live DJ, Halloween costume contest with prizes, and drink specials will be held in a spooky setting

11 Get Spooked

October 31 at the Sunrise Beach Little Theater

The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be hosting a Halloween Spook Night from 5-7 p.m. A free evening of trick or treating for the family by costumed characters will be held inside the Sunrise Beach Community Center.