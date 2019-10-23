The Camdenton High School duo of Reece Waters of Camdenton and Caden Kowal, of Linn Creek, Missouri, brought a five-bass limit to the scale Saturday weighing 11 pounds, 7 ounces to win the 2019 Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing Lake of the Ozarks Open presented by Costa.

The Camdenton High School duo of Reece Waters of Camdenton and Caden Kowal, of Linn Creek, Missouri, brought a five-bass limit to the scale Saturday weighing 11 pounds, 7 ounces to win the 2019 Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing Lake of the Ozarks Open presented by Costa.

A field of 56 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament, which launched from the Grand Glaize Recreation Area in Osage Beach and was hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association. In FLW and The Bass Federation (TBF) High School Fishing competition, the top 10-percent of teams competing advance to the High School Fishing National Championship.

The top five teams on Lake of the Ozarks that advanced to the 2020 High School Fishing National Championship were:

1st: Camdenton High School, Camdenton, Mo. – Reece Waters, Camdenton, Mo., and Caden Kowal, Linn Creek, Mo., five bass, 11-7

2nd: Mount Vernon High School, Mount Vernon, Ill. – Tanner Koontz and Tanner Shaw, both of Mount Vernon, Ill., five bass, 10-11

3rd: Eureka High School, Eureka, Mo. – Steven Lafata, Eureka, Mo., and Cole Wiese, High Ridge, Mo., four bass, 9-13

4th: Kiefer High School, Kiefer, Okla. – Gabriel Boyd, Slick, Okla., and Gavin Ashford, Kiefer, Okla., three bass, 7-11

5th: Legacy Christian Academy, Lenexa, Kan. – Mason Chapman, Lake Quivira, Kan., and Ryder Mains, Lenexa, Kan., two bass, 7-5

Rounding out the top 10 teams were:

6th: Tremont High School, Tremont, Ill. – Dylan Micael and Logan Roller, both of Tremont, Ill., three bass, 6-6

7th: Carthage High School, Carthage, Mo. – Colson Brust and Tristan Beck, both of Carthage, Mo., two bass, 6-4

8th: PCR 3 Bass Fishing Club – Baylor Logan, Carl Junction, Mo., and Logan Stackhouse, Platte City, Mo., three bass, 5-14

9th: Bradleyville High School, Bradleyville, Mo. – Dalton Coffelt, Rueter, Mo., and Brock Rogers, Bradleyville, Mo, three bass, 5-9

10th: Purdy High School, Purdy, Mo. – Clay Henderson and Mason Harkey, both of Purdy, Mo., three bass, 5-9

Complete results from the event can be found at FLWFishing.com.

The 2019 Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing Open on Lake of the Ozarks presented by Costa was a two-person (team) event for students in grades 7-12, open to any Student Angler Federation (SAF) affiliated high school club in the United States. The top 10 percent of each Challenge, Open, and state championship field will advance to the 2020 High School Fishing National Championship on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The High School Fishing national champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice.

In addition to the High School Fishing National Championship, all High School Fishing anglers nationwide automatically qualify for the world’s largest open high school bass tournament, the 2020 High School Fishing World Finals, held in conjunction with the National Championship. At the 2019 World Finals more than $150,000 in scholarships and prizes were awarded.

Full schedules and the latest announcements are available at HighSchoolFishing.org and FLWFishing.com.

