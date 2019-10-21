Miller County Sherrif’s Office attempted to pull over the vehicle near 11:15 p.m. when Barlow fled from deputies in Miller County and onto Hwy 54. During the pursuit, Barlow failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the roadway on Oakland Road North in Cole County.

Two passengers were sent to medical care after a multi-county police chase resulted in a crash in Cole County .

Tasha L. Scott, 23, Eldon, and driver Jeffery L. Barlow, 20, Eugene, were driving in their 2000 Chevy Silverado and allegedly went out of their lane. Miller County Sherrif’s Office attempted to pull over the vehicle near 11:15 p.m. when Barlow fled from deputies in Miller County and onto Hwy 54.

During the pursuit, Barlow failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the roadway on Oakland Road North in Cole County. The vehicle struck several rocks and came to rest in a creek. Both passengers received moderate to minor injuries. Barlow was taken into custody.

Neither passenger was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.