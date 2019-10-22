Versailles Tigers, although small, are engaging and dynamic. With 35 members, the band isn’t afraid to tackle a complicated halftime show.

Versailles Tigers, although small, are engaging and dynamic. With 35 members, the band isn’t afraid to tackle a complicated halftime show. They take their motto to heart, “everyone getting better everyday” sums up their attitude. The Tigers have been performing for 81 years.

FROM DIRECTOR RYAN LEWIS:

Members: 35

Fight Song:

Fight Tiger!

Years Performing:

81 years

2019 Theme:

Music from “My Chemical Romance” and the “Jackson 5” featuring cheerleaders in a college style halftime show.

Season Highlights:

We have performed this year at the Laurie Hillbilly Parade and the Versailles Apple Festival Parade

Band Traditions:

Our band motto is “EGBED” which stands for “Everybody Getting Better Every Day”.

Member Breakdown

Woodwinds: 19

Brass: 9

Percussion: 7