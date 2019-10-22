Versailles Tigers, although small, are engaging and dynamic. With 35 members, the band isn’t afraid to tackle a complicated halftime show.
Versailles Tigers, although small, are engaging and dynamic. With 35 members, the band isn’t afraid to tackle a complicated halftime show. They take their motto to heart, “everyone getting better everyday” sums up their attitude. The Tigers have been performing for 81 years.
FROM DIRECTOR RYAN LEWIS:
Members: 35
Fight Song:
Fight Tiger!
Years Performing:
81 years
2019 Theme:
Music from “My Chemical Romance” and the “Jackson 5” featuring cheerleaders in a college style halftime show.
Season Highlights:
We have performed this year at the Laurie Hillbilly Parade and the Versailles Apple Festival Parade
Band Traditions:
Our band motto is “EGBED” which stands for “Everybody Getting Better Every Day”.
Member Breakdown
Woodwinds: 19
Brass: 9
Percussion: 7