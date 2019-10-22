The Camdenton Lakers Pride of the Marching Band is the star of halftime performances. The band has a large contingent of fans who wouldn’t miss a performance home or away.

The Camdenton Lakers Pride of the Marching Band is the star of halftime performances. The band has a large contingent of fans who wouldn’t miss a performance home or away. With 83 years of performances, the Camdenton Lakers are a powerhouse with 200 members.

FROM DIRECTOR PAUL BAUR:

Members: 207

Fight Song:

Across the Field

Years Performing:

83 years

2019 Theme:

Transformation

Season Highlights: National ranking in the top 30 bands in the United States by HornRank.com, being featured on FloMarching National Marching Band Stream Service, champion at the Sullivan Marching Contest, Class champion at the BOA Iowa Regional, Class champion at the Broken Arrow Oklahoma Championship and being the second band from Missouri to ever advance to the semifinal round at the Bands of America National Marching Band Championships in Indiana.

Band Traditions:

Competing on the Bands of America National Marching Band Circuit

Member Breakdown

Drum Majors: 3

Color Guard: 40

Woodwinds: 56

Brass: 56

Percussion: 32

Visual Ensemble

Extras: 16