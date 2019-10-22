The Osage Indians are the oldest marching band in the lake area. The band has been performing for 85 years.

The Osage Indians are the oldest marching band in the lake area. The band has been performing for 85 years. Tradition runs deep for the Indians, on Fridays mornings, the band gets things rolling for the day with a pre-game rally in the high school commons.

FROM DIRECTOR JEFFREY KILE:

Members: 120

Fight Song:

We’re Loyal to You Osage High (Illinois Loyalty) and

Tomahawk Chop

Years Performing:

85 years

2019 Theme:

Tribes

Season Highlights:

-3rd place in finals of own class at Ozarko Marching Festival at Missouri State University

-Best percussion and best color guard in finals class at Ozarko Marching Festival

Band Traditions:

Playing in the commons on Friday mornings in the fall, playing all home football games and attending and competing at marching festivals.

Member Breakdown

Drum Majors: 3

Woodwinds: 45

Brass: 44

Percussion: 18

Color Guard: 10